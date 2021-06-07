Persimmon (LON:PSN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,272.00

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,272 ($42.75) and last traded at GBX 3,265.96 ($42.67), with a volume of 279301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,151 ($41.17).

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,530 ($46.12) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered Persimmon to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 3,070 ($40.11) to GBX 2,915 ($38.08) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,180 ($41.55) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,349 ($43.75) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,360 ($43.90) to GBX 3,420 ($44.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Persimmon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,147.56 ($41.12).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9,229.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of £10.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.20.

In other news, insider Joanna Place acquired 3,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,933 ($38.32) per share, for a total transaction of £99,956.64 ($130,593.99).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

