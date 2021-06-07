Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.45. 1,648,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,062,988. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.2859 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 49,019 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,055,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,344 shares during the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

