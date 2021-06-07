Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Receives $7.39 Consensus PT from Analysts

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.39.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEYUF shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.75 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,187. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0321 per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

