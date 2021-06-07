PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.09

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.09 and last traded at C$4.05, with a volume of 86773 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.98.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHX. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$206.10 million and a P/E ratio of 497.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.38.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$68.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.00 million. Equities analysts expect that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. PHX Energy Services’s payout ratio is 625.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks acquired 79,800 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.81 per share, with a total value of C$224,238.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,735,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,307,036. Also, Senior Officer Craig Brown acquired 26,500 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 129,937 shares in the company, valued at C$376,817.30. Insiders have purchased a total of 134,900 shares of company stock worth $388,503 in the last three months.

About PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

