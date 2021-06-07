PIBBLE Reaches Market Cap of $31.32 Million (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. PIBBLE has a market cap of $31.32 million and $47,593.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. One PIBBLE coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00073421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00026459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $346.46 or 0.01015165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.98 or 0.09801045 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00052153 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE (CRYPTO:PIB) is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

