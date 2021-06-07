Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Snow Capital Management LP

Snow Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,550 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 9,705 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $490,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,895.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total value of $248,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $821,755 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $170.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PXD. Scotiabank upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

