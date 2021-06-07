Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $63.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $58.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.43% from the stock’s current price.

PHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Sunday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.81.

Phreesia stock opened at $53.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -78.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. Phreesia has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $81.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.88.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $824,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 48,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $2,964,674.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,563. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

