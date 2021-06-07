Pivot Token Price Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. During the last week, Pivot Token has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Pivot Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $150,681.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00073234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004429 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00026868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $337.17 or 0.00994330 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,343.33 or 0.09859559 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00051483 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token is a coin. It was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

