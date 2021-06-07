PIVX (PIVX) 1-Day Volume Hits $555,123.00

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00002323 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PIVX has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. PIVX has a market capitalization of $54.05 million and approximately $555,123.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00025891 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 165% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PIVX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

