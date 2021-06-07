PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.09 Million

Analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will post sales of $58.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.35 million. PlayAGS reported sales of $16.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 246%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year sales of $227.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $221.00 million to $236.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $276.28 million, with estimates ranging from $258.61 million to $296.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 129.55% and a negative net margin of 46.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie increased their price objective on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PlayAGS by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in PlayAGS by 3,714.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PlayAGS by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 89,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PlayAGS by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PlayAGS stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $391.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 3.54. PlayAGS has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $11.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

