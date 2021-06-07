Polaris Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Polaris Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,827 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $697,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,907,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 546,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,562,000 after acquiring an additional 293,099 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,749,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 47,379 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSIT shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.88.

NSIT opened at $105.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.28. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $106.44.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

