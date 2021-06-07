Polaris Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Polaris Capital Management LLC cut its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Sanderson Farms worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $3,383,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at $1,288,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,104,000 after purchasing an additional 22,880 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $162.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.66. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.57 and a 1-year high of $177.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -429.27%.

In related news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $409,512.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,431.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SAFM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.