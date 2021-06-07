Polaris Capital Management LLC Invests $1.41 Million in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 64,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of CVR Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in CVR Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

CVI opened at $23.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CVR Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $27.02. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.97.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.16). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.