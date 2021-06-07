Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 37,300 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 518,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,300 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $38,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,958,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 307.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 35,421 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 10,303 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 540.6% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 232,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,414,387 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE opened at $72.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

