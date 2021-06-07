Polkamarkets (POLK) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.28 Million

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Polkamarkets has a total market capitalization of $9.28 million and approximately $300,477.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polkamarkets has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00072870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00025853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.42 or 0.00998048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,316.83 or 0.09839835 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00051349 BTC.

Polkamarkets Profile

POLK is a coin. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,900,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

