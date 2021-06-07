Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Hits New 52-Week High at $123.82

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$123.82 and last traded at C$123.51, with a volume of 9062 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$123.44.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PBH shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC raised their price target on Premium Brands from C$118.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Premium Brands to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$130.43.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$120.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.56. The firm has a market cap of C$5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.94.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$992.83 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premium Brands Company Profile (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

