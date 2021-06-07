Primas (PST) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.61 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. One Primas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Primas has traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Primas has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $6.95 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.50 or 0.00496898 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00012016 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000235 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Primas Coin Profile

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official website is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.