Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GGN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,472,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 281,583 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 504,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 15,932 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 13.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 390,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 45,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN GGN opened at $4.16 on Monday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.