Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Up 14.1%

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) shares shot up 14.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.15 and last traded at $37.94. 32,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 562,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRVA. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

In other Privia Health Group news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $361,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

