Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 241,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,011,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 60,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,524,000 after buying an additional 19,652 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.23.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $108.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.96. The firm has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $109.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

