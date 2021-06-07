Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.00

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 8641 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. It holds interests in approximately 104 license blocks in Russia; and projects in Angola, Belarus, Bulgaria, Iraq, Italy, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Estonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, and Venezuela.

