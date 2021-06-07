QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of QGEN stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.15. 1,329,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,883. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $42.22 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.05.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

