QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Sets New 12-Month High at $78.51

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.51 and last traded at $78.46, with a volume of 34939 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.49.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.77.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.97. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.02 and a beta of 0.52.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.42%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,208,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $786,312.60. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,613 shares of company stock worth $1,962,757. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 20,595 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

About QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS)

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.