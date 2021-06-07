QTS Realty Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:QTS)

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 7,011 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 70,010% compared to the average volume of 10 call options.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $786,312.60. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $424,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at $15,208,847.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,613 shares of company stock worth $1,962,757. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in QTS Realty Trust by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 20,595 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period.

Shares of QTS stock traded up $13.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.15. The stock had a trading volume of 26,231,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,954. QTS Realty Trust has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $78.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -150.65 and a beta of 0.52.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

