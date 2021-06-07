Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.81 Million

Equities analysts predict that Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) will announce $91.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Quantum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.60 million and the highest is $92.00 million. Quantum posted sales of $73.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quantum will report full year sales of $394.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $389.80 million to $398.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $429.28 million, with estimates ranging from $422.80 million to $440.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Quantum.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.05 million.

QMCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities began coverage on Quantum in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Quantum stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $7.10. 544,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,458. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.34. The company has a market cap of $405.32 million, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 2.22. Quantum has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $9.47.

In other Quantum news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $149,979.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 291,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 19,719 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $140,990.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 834,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,179.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Quantum during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Quantum by 338.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

