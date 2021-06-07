Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,319 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 85.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOOT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,586,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,778,000 after purchasing an additional 169,218 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 834,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,174,000 after acquiring an additional 17,356 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $27,734,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 576,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after acquiring an additional 96,333 shares during the last quarter.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $726,895.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at $726,895.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $3,305,321.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,835 shares of company stock worth $11,382,318 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOOT opened at $73.02 on Monday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $80.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 2.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOOT. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

