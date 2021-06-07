Raze Network Tops One Day Volume of $435,216.00 (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last week, Raze Network has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $435,216.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00068486 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.07 or 0.00284901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.10 or 0.00254279 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $426.70 or 0.01190969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,911.08 or 1.00232197 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $393.56 or 0.01098476 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,120,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

