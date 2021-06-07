Realio Network Reaches Market Cap of $10.18 Million (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Realio Network has a total market cap of $10.18 million and approximately $673,905.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for $1.55 or 0.00004722 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Realio Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00063667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00267769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.33 or 0.00229473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.71 or 0.01123169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003202 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,682.96 or 0.99559383 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Realio Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Realio Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.