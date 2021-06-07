Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Travis Perkins (TPRKY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS: TPRKY) in the last few weeks:

6/7/2021 – Travis Perkins was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating.

6/1/2021 – Travis Perkins had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/25/2021 – Travis Perkins is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Travis Perkins had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

5/17/2021 – Travis Perkins had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/11/2021 – Travis Perkins had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/10/2021 – Travis Perkins had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/6/2021 – Travis Perkins was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/4/2021 – Travis Perkins was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/30/2021 – Travis Perkins had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/21/2021 – Travis Perkins had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/19/2021 – Travis Perkins had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/14/2021 – Travis Perkins is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Travis Perkins had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

TPRKY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.78. 36,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,024. Travis Perkins plc has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $26.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.05.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.