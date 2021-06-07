RED (RED) Price Up 9.7% Over Last 7 Days

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. During the last seven days, RED has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. RED has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $34,173.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can currently be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.39 or 0.00483265 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007279 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00012013 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000543 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About RED

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

