Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) will report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.21. Red Rock Resorts reported earnings of ($1.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 128.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Red Rock Resorts.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.30.

Shares of RRR opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.81. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $46.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -46.04 and a beta of 2.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 174,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.