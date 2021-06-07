Reef (REEF) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $63.26 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Reef coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a market cap of $278.53 million and approximately $63.26 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Reef has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Reef alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00072492 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00113243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00026435 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $328.38 or 0.00981673 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.47 or 0.09761884 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef (REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.