Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 95.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 17.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,471,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REG stock opened at $65.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.76, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $67.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REG. Truist upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.07.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.