Render Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.31 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. During the last week, Render Token has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. Render Token has a market cap of $95.44 million and $2.31 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001691 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00077593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00026665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.88 or 0.01056389 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,720.28 or 0.10318473 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00054478 BTC.

About Render Token

RNDR is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 522,555,791 coins and its circulating supply is 156,554,826 coins. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

