Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Position Raised by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.3% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RSG opened at $109.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $113.28.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

