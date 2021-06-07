Reserve Rights (RSR) Market Capitalization Tops $440.30 Million

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Reserve Rights coin can now be bought for about $0.0335 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Reserve Rights has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Reserve Rights has a market capitalization of $440.30 million and approximately $43.54 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00072812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00025846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $341.01 or 0.01004342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,319.77 or 0.09777430 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00051431 BTC.

Reserve Rights Profile

Reserve Rights (CRYPTO:RSR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol . Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

Reserve Rights Coin Trading

