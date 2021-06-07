Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Trading Down 4.3%

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) shares were down 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.55 and last traded at $13.65. Approximately 10,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 847,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RFP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Resolute Forest Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.22). Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 370,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 91,115 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

