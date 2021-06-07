Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Major Shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third Sells 378,117 Shares

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 378,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $11,419,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 135,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $4,175,550.00.

NASDAQ RVMD traded up $1.43 on Monday, hitting $31.92. The stock had a trading volume of 859,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,931. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $56.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.97.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 302.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RVMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

