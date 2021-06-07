Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Rexnord worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rexnord by 139,256.3% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,114,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,050 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Rexnord by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in Rexnord by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 180,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Rexnord by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,268,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,746,000 after purchasing an additional 93,814 shares during the last quarter.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RXN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 2,447 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $122,692.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $479,238.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,174,877.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 148,062 shares of company stock worth $7,401,505 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RXN stock opened at $50.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.62. Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.45.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.