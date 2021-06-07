River Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,886 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after buying an additional 3,600,480 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,676,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,061 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,876,735,000 after purchasing an additional 876,689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $1,638,769,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,447,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,439,277,000 after purchasing an additional 179,412 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.20. 67,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,051,743. The firm has a market cap of $150.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.62. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

