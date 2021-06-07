River Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

Danaher stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $242.79. 9,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,568,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $164.51 and a 1 year high of $261.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

