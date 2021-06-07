River Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 30,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after buying an additional 10,675 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,558,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $387.63. The stock had a trading volume of 105,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,353. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $272.77 and a 52-week high of $388.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $380.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.