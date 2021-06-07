River Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 6.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 36.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Allegion stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,789. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $94.01 and a 1-year high of $144.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.18%.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,059.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

