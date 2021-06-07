River Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 497 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for 1.3% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 141.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth $41,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,560 shares of company stock worth $40,153,633 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $395.40. 6,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,179. The company has a market cap of $96.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $381.16.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.58.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.