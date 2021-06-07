River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 105 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,530 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after buying an additional 910,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after buying an additional 919,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after buying an additional 367,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.46, for a total value of $11,879,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,888,753 shares of company stock worth $578,700,197 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $330.60. The stock had a trading volume of 172,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,551,242. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $333.78. The firm has a market cap of $937.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $312.50.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.