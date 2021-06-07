Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 54,821 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 241,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,821 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $26,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after buying an additional 2,239,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after buying an additional 2,198,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after buying an additional 1,087,206 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,684,000 after buying an additional 126,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,125,000 after buying an additional 971,586 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $113.87 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.03 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.64.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

