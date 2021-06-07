Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 6,058 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 367,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $23,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $67.33 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $47.82 and a one year high of $67.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

