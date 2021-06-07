Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RY. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on RY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

NYSE:RY opened at $104.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.36. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $65.42 and a twelve month high of $104.88. The stock has a market cap of $148.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 15.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.8915 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

