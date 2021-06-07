Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.05

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.05 and last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 3354 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt raised Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Royal Mail from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.82.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.