Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 651,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 189,390 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.93% of BioLife Solutions worth $23,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $586,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,934,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,907,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BLFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.22.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $32.95 on Monday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.45.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $648,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,158,826.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $72,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,506 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,637 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.